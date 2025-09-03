Marton main street revitalisation gets nod for public consultation

The Marton Streetscape Plan is currently in stage one, which is to draft and adopt the plan.

A $100,000 budget has been allocated to complete this.

Stage two is to implement the Marton Streetscape Plan with a $2 million budget set aside in the 2026/27 financial year.

In October 2024, council officers were advised to pause progress on the development of the plan while working to understand the possible implications of the Government’s announcement on getting local government back to basics.

Mayor Andy Watson agreed that the main street needs work but said it was “very dangerous” to adopt the plan without consultation, considering the Government’s urge for local councils to stop spending.

“The positive with this is that it would give the community an ability to have a say on what, if any of, the $2million is spent on and I think that is incredibly important,” Watson said.

Councillor Simon Louden said many consultations have already occurred.

“This work has been going on for such a long time and council needs to move forward and adopt a change in our central business district,” he said.

Councillor Coral Raukawa said the community has not seen the new plan and must have a chance to provide feedback.

Councillor Fiona Dalgety agreed.

“Yes, there has been discussions in the community, yes, there is probably the agreement that Marton is looking tired but the community hasn’t been able to see this plan,” Dalgety said.

“I believe the public have a right to have a say.”

Council’s strategy, community and democracy group manager Katrina Gray said consultation would go out around November, with the new council having a say on whether to adopt it before the 2026/27 annual plan.

