Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Marton main street revitalisation gets nod for public consultation

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

The Rangitīkei town of Marton is set for a revitalisation of its main street. Photo / NZME.

The Rangitīkei town of Marton is set for a revitalisation of its main street. Photo / NZME.

A plan to refurbish Marton’s main street will go out to public consultation.

Proposed upgrades to Broadway include pavement renewals, furniture, updated street lighting, planting, increased on-street parking and improving signage.

Rangitīkei District councillors last week voted in favour of putting the Marton Streetscape Plan out for consultation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save