John Henderson said Evans Henderson Woodbridge was one of the “oldest firms in the North Island”. It had existed since 1910 but the partners had been told it may have been formed under another name in 1875.

The firm had a tight-knit staff, John Henderson said.

“We’ve had people here working for us for all their lives basically ... so they become like family and we treat them like that.”

Ohingaiti raised and based Scott Parkes joined the firm in September 2024.

He graduated from the University of Canterbury with a law degree in 2007 and started his law career in Feilding with McIntosh & Signal.

In 2013, he returned to his family farm in Ohingaiti.

As a farmer, one of Parkes’ specialties is farming law.

“I’ve got a passion for the farming community, I love working with family farms and with farmers,” he said.

“I’m here, keen, and I’m working in the community that I grew up in and that is my home.”

Parkes also works in elder law and with people affected by the Mental Health Act’s requirements for compulsory assessment and treatment.

“It’s sort of altruistic because it’s for people who really need the law side and are not doing as well as they could for a particular time. I really enjoy that side of it.”

New partner Jack Henderson, who also grew up on a farm in Ohingaiti, is John Henderson’s son.

“I’ve known this firm my whole life,” he said.

Jack Henderson graduated from Otago University in 2012 and was admitted to the bar in 2013.

After starting his career in Palmerston North, he moved to London where he worked in roles in and outside the law profession, including management consultancy.

He decided to experiment with his career because, at the time, he was not completely sold on being a lawyer.

“In the end, I went back to doing legal work because it came a bit more naturally to me,” he said.

When Covid-19 hit, he returned to New Zealand.

“I had the opportunity to move back and come to this firm,” he said.

“It’s been great to get back into a smaller community. It’s obviously a big change from a big city but it’s cool to work so closely with your clients and people in the local community.”

Jack Henderson said he did not have any specialties but practised multiple general areas including relationship property, buying and selling farms and property, and immigration.

Gilchrist grew up expecting to also follow in his father’s footsteps and study medicine but, when he applied for university, he changed his mind.

He grew up in Feilding and studied at Victoria University of Wellington then started his career in Palmerston North.

He also worked with Parkes at Mcintosh & Signal before joining Evans Henderson Woodbridge in September 2024.

Gilchrist is primarily based in the Feilding office.

“I like being part of the community and getting to work within the community I live in. Looking after people and doing a good job for them.”

Gilchrist also practises in multiple areas.

“There’s not much I won’t do,” he said.

Alongside Parkes, he works with Palmerston North Hospital once a fortnight with people who are coming into contact with the Mental Health Act.

Gilchrist chose to base his career in a more rural area to be close to family and the community where he works.

“I like working with people and this gave me that opportunity to be hands on and be a part of what’s going on,” he said.

“It’s an exciting time to be in the firm while things are growing and changing.”

Payton was looking forward to continued growth for the firm and creating more relationships in the community with their four offices in Marton, Feilding, Hunterville and Wellington.

“We’re here for the long term to carry on the legacy of the firm and we’re open for business and for new clients,” he said.

