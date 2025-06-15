Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Marton law firm Evans Henderson Woodbridge expands with new partners

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Marton law firm Evans Henderson Woodbridge's partners are (from left) Scott Parkes, Tom Gilchrist, Phil Payton, Jack Henderson and John Henderson.

Marton law firm Evans Henderson Woodbridge's partners are (from left) Scott Parkes, Tom Gilchrist, Phil Payton, Jack Henderson and John Henderson.

Marton law firm Evans Henderson Woodbridge, a stalwart of the community for more than a century, has expanded after a year of “significant” growth.

Traditionally, the Rangitīkei firm has had three partners, most recently Phil Payton, John Henderson and David Woodbridge.

After Woodbridge moved into a consultation role, Jack

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle