Young Marton author Fiona Akkerman will be launching her first book this coming Saturday.

Fiona has been writing poetry and fiction ever since her teen years, but this is her first published work, Go Places Wild, a poetry collection.

It features some cracker Kiwi themed epics (bush / tramping/ hunting) as well as really soul searching works contemplating mortality, faith, and life in a broken world. The book also features original line illustrations by a Kiwi artist to accompany most poems.

Fiona is officially launching the book in Whanganui at Paige’s Book Gallery.

Go Places Wild is a collection of poems which have emerged from a young Kiwi’s experiences of “going bush”, as well as daily life in a rural, family-centred home.

These poems are a celebration of challenge and a call to wholehearted purpose across internal and external landscapes. Akkerman infuses her spirit of adventure into pages alive with a coherent faith, according to the publisher.

There will be a book signing with Fiona Akkerman at 2pm, on October 14, at Paige’s Book Gallery, 60 Guyton St, Whanganui. For more information contact Fiona on 022 166 2607. RSVPs would be appreciated but the general public is welcome to attend.



