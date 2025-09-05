Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mark Hadlow to start tour of new stage play ‘Grumpy Old Man in Lycra’ in Whanganui

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Mark Hadlow stars in a thoughtful and comedic one-man show, Grumpy Old Man in Lycra. He starts his tour in Whanganui on September 18.

Mark Hadlow stars in a thoughtful and comedic one-man show, Grumpy Old Man in Lycra. He starts his tour in Whanganui on September 18.

New Zealand actor Mark Hadlow is beginning his nationwide tour of Grumpy Old Man in Lycra in Whanganui.

The one-man show, featuring Hadlow and written and directed by Gregory Cooper, is a sequel to Middle-Aged Man in Lycra (or Mamil), which toured a decade ago.

The Whanganui Opera House will

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save