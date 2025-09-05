“Not many people tour in Whanganui, and I just don’t forget that the regions are really important to us as well.

“I am not going to forget that Whanganui is on the map as a professional live theatre venue.”

Hadlow, who featured in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit movies and in King Kong, said he had not performed in Whanganui for well over 25 years.

“It is nice to remind people, especially post-Covid, that you need to get out, you should get out, you need to see professional theatre live. It’s such a bonus.”

Grumpy Old Man in Lycra (or Gomil) follows the journey of Wayne, the founder and leader of the men’s cycling group in Mamil.

A lot has happened to Wayne over the last 10 years. He has retired, his son has moved to London with his grandchildren, and Maggie, his wife of 49 years, has died.

The only thing left to take his mind off the pain is cycling with his friends.

Mark Hadlow in 2020 performing Middle-Aged Man in Lycra.

Hadlow has already performed the show to full houses in Christchurch earlier this year.

He said one-man shows brought a range of different challenges to acting with co-stars.

“You are on your own, no one can help you out.

“You have to be on your toes, you can’t phone it in because you are the only one ... once it stops, it stops, there’s no one to pick up the slack.”

There had been a few occasions in the 350 one-man shows he had performed when he had to “eat humble pie” after making a mistake.

He recalled a “great occasion” when a person farted loudly at a Christchurch show.

“You either ignore it or take it in, and I took it in - we couldn’t stop laughing for 10 minutes.

“Those little moments are what make it quite different and make it spontaneous. People won’t be used to this style of one-man show.”

He urged people in Whanganui to attend if they could.

“Come on, Whanganui, I would hate for you to miss out. Get off your device and go and see something that is real and share it with other people.

“It will stop you thinking about your own problems for a couple of hours. I can’t endorse it enough.”

Grumpy Old Man in Lycra kicks off at 7.30pm at the Whanganui Opera House on September 18.

Tickets are on sale from Ticketek, Ticketmaster, Eventfinda and local box offices from $79.

Fin Ocheduszko Brown is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.