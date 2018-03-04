Participants in the Maori Toa Tri Whanganui 6km walk set out on Sunday morning. Photo/ Stuart Munro

Nothing is a barrier to participating in the Maori Toa Tri Whanganui.

The whānau focused triathlon was held for a second time on Sunday with more than 70 people participating in either a triathlon or a fun run and walk.

"It's all inclusive, not exclusions. We've got a person in a wheelchair doing the walk with his family," event director Mel Maniapoto said.

The Whanganui woman came up with the Whanganui Tri after competing in 13 events in 2014 but having to leave town to do so.

"I spent a lot of time out of Whanganui and I just thought why can't we use our own resources here and have something similar," she said.

"We've got the capacity here to do that, so that how it all came about. It's just about giving back and encouraging our participants, our whānau to do something that they can do together as a family.

"That's what it's all about, promoting Maori wellbeing."

This year the event base was shifted to Whanganui East after being run from Pakaitore last year.

Events included a long and short course triathlon and a 6km fun run and walk.

The triathlon was run around the bridges, with the cycling leg taking participants out to Kaimatira Rd. The swimming was held at the Whanganui East Pool.