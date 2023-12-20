Crossing the Mangaweka Bridge in 1904-style at the long-delayed opening ceremony held in 2015. Photo / Mangaweka Heritage Trust

Crossing the Mangaweka Bridge in 1904-style at the long-delayed opening ceremony held in 2015. Photo / Mangaweka Heritage Trust

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga is seeking public feedback on listing Mangaweka’s historic cantilever bridge that crosses the Rangitīkei River.

The Crown entity that advocates for the protection of ancestral sites and heritage buildings wants to list the bridge as a category 2 historic place and is keen to get feedback from the community.

Heritage New Zealand‘s assessment adviser Natalie Marshall said the bridge, constructed in 1904, was being assessed as a possible new addition to the New Zealand Heritage List Rārangi Kōrero. The national inventory identifies and provides information on the country’s important heritage places.

“The bridge sits within and complements a dramatic natural environment,” Marshall said.

“It has historical significance for its association with the Public Works Department which led its design and construction and the highly respected engineering firm, J and A Anderson Ltd.

“It has local historical significance for its association with the settlement and development of farming and forestry in the central Manawatū and Whanganui region. The bridge’s social significance is demonstrated by the strong community support for the retention of the bridge when it was threatened with demolition.”

The bridge that crosses the river into Manawatū 1km east of Mangaweka township was retained for pedestrian and cycle use after the decision was made to construct a new bridge which opened 30m downstream in May 2022.

Restoration of the original bridge was paid for by Rangitīkei District Council, Manawatū District Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency after there was strong community opposition to the prospect of demolition.

Margaret Noble, of the Mangaweka Heritage Trust, said locals were delighted to have retained the bridge which had enabled early residents to travel and transport produce from the town.

“It was very important to us in Mangaweka that we retain this important part of our history.”

The bridge was never officially opened when it was completed in 1904 due to a no-show by prime minister of the time Richard Seddon.

In 2015, Mangaweka and Taihape residents gathered in early 20th-century attire for a long-delayed official opening conducted by Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson.

A category 2 historic place listing would give the bridge status as a place of special or outstanding historical or cultural significance and Marshall said the bridge was unique.

“The Mangaweka cantilever bridge has technological value for being an important example of a design that was rarely adopted in the New Zealand context,” she said.

“It is notable for being the first and only steel cantilever road bridge constructed in New Zealand, and only one of the three known extant cantilever bridges. In a flood-prone area, the bridge’s cantilever design avoided mid-stream piers. Two concrete piers, built for a never-completed cylinder bridge, were extended to facilitate the design.”

The notification period for the proposed listing is open until January 23, 2024.

The report and public submission page are available at heritage.org.nz.

Liz Wylie is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. She joined the editorial team in 2014 and regularly covers stories from Whanganui and the wider region. She also writes features and profile stories.