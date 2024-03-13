Judge on shorthead, Laurence Patterson, a longtime club member, and Leonora Spark, a club secretary for many years, scribing for Laurence.

Mangamahu Dog Trial Club held their 100-year centennial event at Mt View Station at the top of the Mangamahu Rd on March 3 and 4.

For the past seven years, the trial has been held at this venue, first when Mt View Station was managed by Digby Lowe and in later years under manager Gus Spence.

Gus is a keen dog trialist and runs a pretty tight ship up there and, as all current club members will say, will do anything to make the event a great experience for every man and his or her dog who makes the trip up the valley every year.

W.R. Kellick, whose family has had a huge input into the Mangamahu Trial, since its inception.

The Mangamahu Dog Trial Club was formed in 1923 and initially held at “Mahuri”, on the Creek Rd, however in 1925 the trials were held for the first time at “Tokorangi” where they remained until 1949 when another move was made to Te Rimu where it was possible to run four courses simultaneously.

These three Kellick farms have all provided grounds for the trials. In 1965 Mr W.R. Kellick was president and owner of Te Rimu. He never made a fuss about the mess the vehicles made in his paddocks and at the time said his club was honoured to have the privilege of staging the New Zealand trials on its courses.

The grounds at Te Rimu proved to be a wonderful venue and two New Zealand Championships were held there in 1957 and 1965. The four courses were almost in an amphitheatre with all four being visible if one stood in the middle of the grounds and turned full circle. Championships were held there during the following decades with the last one being in 1999.

Sheena Martin and Smart at the end of a well-executed run with sheep and dog all in the pen.

Names that have had a long association with the club since its inception are Collins, McDonell, Addenbrooke, Hunter, Campbells, Kellicks and Lilburnes, they are steeped in the history of the club, and some of the descendants of those families still have an intrinsic connection with the Mangamahu Sheep Dog Trial today.

It is hard to imagine in this modern age how back in the early 1960s three sheep were actually taken out to the shorthead course in a sledge dragged by a horse to the liberating point.

The centennial trial was well attended with 152 heading dogs competing and a record 252 huntaways barking up those huntaway courses.

Trevor Addenbrooke back to run at the centennial, his family has had a longtime association with the club, his father, two uncles a brother and two cousins were all club members.

It was very appropriate that all four judges this year had an association with the club and the valley. The heading judges were Wayne Falkner, who used to farm up the Creek Rd, and Laurence Patterson who until recently managed Riverley at the bottom end of the valley.

Huntaway Judges were Rick Orr, who owned Manawaimai Station during the 90s and now farms down the South Island, and Grant Plaisted, who worked on Mt View Station and is also now down in the South Island. Laurence Patterson and Wayne Falkner are still active members of the club.

Phillipa Lambourn and Peter London, liberators on the shorthead job they have been doing for years.

Leonora Spark was the timekeeper for Laurence on the shorthead course. Leonora was a long-time secretary of the club and still maintains contact with the people up the valley because she does the rural delivery.

New secretary Suraya Hampton, Gus Spence’s partner, has slotted into her job like a pro and is already a great asset to the club.

I’m sure there were many stories retold at the centennial and many dogs dug up and their runs and skills relived.

Wade Clare from Feilding club, unknown, John Bartlett from Masterton, who travels up every year to lend a hand, and Phillipa Lambourn, a hard-working club member.

Sheena Martin, a regular attendee at the Mangamahu trial, travels over from Wairoa every year to take in both the Raetihi annual trial and Mangamahu. This year she won the Centennial Shorthead with Smart after taking out the same event in 2022 with Troy who also won the long head that year.

Smart is Troy’s son. Sheena has missed only one trial at Mt View and that was in 2023 because of Cyclone Gabrielle, it is one of her favourite trials, the courses are a good test of a dog’s ability and the community atmosphere and camaraderie at the club is so enjoyable.

Results:

Longhead: 1, L. Edgington Kim 94; 2, T. Macpherson Jip 91; 3 J. Noble-Campbel Bry 90; 4 S. Rose Pip 89.5; G. Drake Baldy 89.

Intermediate: T. Macpherson Jip 91. Maiden: S. Cranstone Pearl 85.5.

Shorthead: 1 S. Martin Smart 96; 2 F. Eddowes Mint 94.5; 3 M. Williams Flash 94; 4 A. Ryan Zac 91.5; 5 P. London Rush 91.

Intermediate: F. Eddowes Mint 94.5. Maiden: A. Ryan Zac 91.5.

Zig-Zag Hunt: 1 T. McDonald Roo 96.6; 2 J. McAlley TJ 96.25; 3 H. Parkinson Tough 96; 4 J. Noble-Campbell Mate 95.75; 5 H. Parkinson Grit 95.5.

Intermediate: T. McDonald Roo 96.5. Maiden: T. McDonald Roo 96.5.

Straight Hunt: 1 H. Parkinson Force 98; 2 F. Smith Chompy 96.5; 3 H. Davis Pound 96.25; 4 H. McKay Waka 96; 5 J. Kinder Gin 95.5.

Intermediate: J. Kinder Gin 95.5. Maiden: J. Kinder Gin 95.5.