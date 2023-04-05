Isaac Roberts (12) from Westmere School competed in the Palmerston North Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon. Photo / Supplied

“It’s a very inclusive event. It’s about getting involved and having fun which is exactly what Isaac likes doing.”

Isaac Roberts (12) from Westmere School has type one diabetes but that doesn’t stop him from doing what he loves, says mum Stephanie Roberts.

“All it means is that we have to plan and manage his blood sugar to make sure it’s at a good level before he takes part in the event. It doesn’t stop him from doing what he enjoys. He’s had type one diabetes since he was 16 months old. He knows what he needs to do and what signs to look out for. He does what he has to do and gets on with it.”

Isaac was one of the 2000 kids who took part in the Palmerston North Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon.

“It was a lot of fun. I swam 150m, biked 8km and then ran 2km. My favourite part of the event was the biking part.”

This was Isaac’s second time taking part in the physical event.

“I’ve taken part in the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon three times but the last two times were at home during the Covid-19 pandemic. I enjoyed being able to go and take part in the actual event again.”

Isaac loves sports, playing hockey, badminton and touch rugby.

“It means I have a busy week but it’s what I love doing.”

Stephanie says the Sanitarium run an awesome event, perfect for every kid to have their chance of being a winner.

“His dad Shaun was there on the day cheering him on. It’s always a great atmosphere and seeing your kid giving it a go and then being awarded a medal afterwards, it’s a great feeling.”



