Ladies helping with setting up of course night before trial: Kate White, Bridget Henson, McKenzie Downham-Smith, Donna McLean and Joleen Joslin.

Ladies helping with setting up of course night before trial: Kate White, Bridget Henson, McKenzie Downham-Smith, Donna McLean and Joleen Joslin.

After an absence of 17 years, it was great to see the Manawatū & West Coast A&P Show stage a sheepdog trial showing event on Sunday, November 5, in the Equestrian Stadium at Manfeild, the perfect venue.

John Carrad penning with Fleet for second place.

Full credit must go to Jess Law, who took on the job of secretary of the event, and along with her partner, Hamish Swanson, pulled a team together and got it rolling.

Bruce Meek and Tui from Stratford, at the pen.

Hamish Swanson is a magic man - there was an issue with the gate on the pen, so by 8am start, Hamish had made and fitted a wheel and metal foot to keep the whole pen stationary, it worked a treat, and delighted the judge!

Winner of Intermediate class, Phillipa Lambourn.

The ground crew: Kate White, Jack McKinnon, Brtidget Henson, Bruce Donald, and McKenzie Downham-Smith, did a humungous amount of work leading into and during the event. They painted obstacles and helped set up late Saturday afternoon. They worked the sheep, which were very generously supplied by Kimbolton farmer Vaughan Shannon and carted by Ryal Bush as a sponsorship.

Bryce Visser from Woodville, second place Intermediate.

Kate White, Bridget Henson and Jack McKinnon all competed in the event as well, with Jack winning the maiden man/dog class - brilliant effort.

Teresa Newton (Kimbolton) third in Intermediate class.

Well-known Wanganui Centre triallists Geoff White (who was chief sheep steward) and Don White from Mataroa, were invaluable in setting up the course and organising the many helpers, Joleen Joslin from Utiku and Donna McLean from Whanaehu, were among the many women who pitched in on the Saturday setting up, and along with Teresa Newton (Kimbolton) and Di Bierch (Hunterville) helped out with liberating the sheep on the day.

John Carrad from Levin overall winner ( also won top Maiden dog with Bonnie).

Despite clashing with the Wairarapa Handy Dog Trial which took place on the same weekend, 83 dogs were entered in the event and 71 actually completed an excellent turnout for a first showring event.

The girls having a bit of fun with their cellphones.

It was really great to see the number of young competitors having a go, including some of the cadets from Otiwhiti Station, Hunterville.

Octagenarian Eric Forysth with maiden dog Ned who penned.

John Carrad from Levin won the event with maiden dog Bonnie, John also placed second with Fleet. Don White from Mataroa was third with Maiden dog Nap.

Don White (Mataroa) with maiden dog Nap, penning for third.

Phillipa Lambourn from Mangamahu won the Intermediate Class with Danni. Brenda O’Leary, from Fordell, judged the event.

Jess Law, secretary, was confined to a wheelchair for the final two weeks of pregnancy, with her wonderful partner Hamish Swanson, both having timeout from a very few days not to mention the many days Jess put in organising the event.

■ Results

Open - 1 John Carrad & Bonnie 95.5, 2 John Carrad & Fleet 94.5, 3 Don White & Nap 94.

Intermediate - 1 Phillipa Lambourn & Danni 91.5, 2 Bryce Visser & Joy 90.5, 3 Teresa Newton & Jackie 90.

Maiden/man/dog - 1 J McKinnon & Pearl 92, 2 A Clements & Cash 91, 3 Anita Lamb & Ziva 90.5.

Top Maiden Dog - John Carrad’s Bonnie, 95.5.







