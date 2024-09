Police search property in hunt for Breanna Muriwai's remains, wild weather hits parts of the country and suspect in Trump assassination attempt appears in court.

Police have named the two people who died a two vehicle crash in Manawatū last week.

They were Lauren Kate Somerville, 29, and Judith Anne Tweedale, 47, both of Mangaweka.

The crash on September 12 closed State Highway 54 Cheltenham-Hunterville Rd at Beaconsfield for several hours.

Tweedale was taken to hospital after the crash where she died the next day, police said.

Inquiries into the crash were ongoing.