Wanganui Tramping Club members view the Manawapou Viaduct which was built in just 35 days.

Our district has many interesting walking opportunities and one that flies below the radar is the Te Ara Hīkoi ki te Arawhiti o Manawapou (the Manawapou Viaduct Walkway) which opened in 2018 off SH3 halfway between Pātea and Hāwera.

It only takes a 20-minute easy walk along an old sealed road to view the viaduct which was built in just 35 days in 1966 after the rail bridge there was badly damaged by flooding.

The structure is part of the Marton-New Plymouth line and at 133m long and 44.5m above the Manawapou River is an imposing presence on the farming landscape. Information boards tell some of the bridge’s history.

The walkway may be closed from time to time due to clay bird shooting – look for the red flags at the gate to indicate closure. Other easy walks if you are in South Taranaki include Nowell’s Lakes just south of Hawera; the Cardiff Walkway near Stratford; and Lake Rotokare near Eltham.

The Wanganui Tramping Club’s weekend programme for August is:

■ 5 or 6, Sat or Sun, Tongariro Winter Crossing, leader Esther

■ 12 or 13, Sat or Sun, Herepai Hut, leaders Sally and Trish

■ 13 Sun, Old-timers’ Afternoon, leader Dorothy

■ 19-20 Sat-Sun, Iron Gate Hut, leaders Cherry and Johnny

■ 26 or 27 Sat or Sun, Rochfort Crater and Raetihi Hill, leader Mike

Make all enquiries about trips to Terry phone 021 262 7066 or Dorothy phone 345 7039 or email membership@whanganuitramping.org.nz.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday.

Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on August 10 and 24 for the TT1 group and shorter ones for the TT2 group on August 3, 17, and 31. The Wednesday contact is Trish, phone 021 127 3862, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on their trips. For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz.

The next club meeting on Tuesday, August 1, at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7.30m, will feature the club’s annual photo competition. All welcome.



