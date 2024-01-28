Emergency services and a rescue helicopter attended the incident near Mangaweka.

Emergency services and a rescue helicopter attended the incident near Mangaweka.

A teenage male who fell 30m down a cliff near Mangaweka is now in a stable condition in hospital.

On January 26, the man was rescued by helicopter after falling “30-odd metres” down a cliff bank near Toe Toe Road and Potaka Rd in the Rangitīkei District.

The victim suffered critical injuries and was unable to be seen from the road due to dense vegetation.

A witness at the scene contacted emergency services at about 1.30am.

A Palmerston North Hospital spokesman said this morning the patient was stable.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.