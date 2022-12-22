A man will appear in Whanganui District Court on a charge of possessing a knife in a public place after an incident at Whanganui Hospital. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man will appear in Whanganui District Court on a charge of possessing a knife in a public place after an incident at Whanganui Hospital. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man is scheduled to appear in Whanganui District Court after allegedly being seen with a knife outside Whanganui Hospital.

Police were called and the hospital was put into lockdown around 1.30pm on Thursday.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said the lockdown was put in place to ensure the safety of the hospital’s patients.

The lockdown was lifted around 2.30pm.

A woman in the hospital carpark at the time said she saw police taking away a man in handcuffs around 2.20pm.

Police said a 54-year-old man was taken into custody.

He is due to appear in Whanganui District Court on December 27 charged with possession of a knife in a public place.



