A man was taken to Whanganui Hospital after a car crashed down a bank at Brunswick. Photo / NZME

A man has been taken to Whanganui Hospital after a car crashed 20 to 30m down a bank at Brunswick early on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Belinda Beets said the crash happened on Kauarapaoa Rd at 1.56am, with an older man receiving injuries.

“It was about 20m-30m from the road down a bank,” Beets said.

“The Whanganui brigade performed a lines rescue to access the vehicle.”

She said the man had exited the vehicle, but firefighters went down the bank to check no one was trapped.