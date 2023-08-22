The man appeared in the Whanganui District Court on Tuesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui man alleged to have acted as a mule for international scammers has been granted interim name suppression after appearing in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The 52-year-old is facing five charges of engaging in a money laundering transaction.

The alleged offences occurred between April 21 and May 19 and took place in Whanganui, Auckland, Rotorua, New Plymouth and Whangārei, court documents reveal.

They amount to $900,000.

Each charge carries a maximum prison sentence of seven years.

The man was remanded on bail without plea until September 12.

Pleas will be entered on that date.

Bail conditions included allowing police to search any internet-capable device and to provide pins and passwords for them and to allow police to search the residence for electronic devices without notice - no more than twice in a day.

Any passports needed to be surrendered to the Whanganui District Court by 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.



