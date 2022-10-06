From Waterloo to Dancing Queen, this tribute show will have the audience singing and dancing in the aisles. Photo / Supplied

From Waterloo to Dancing Queen, this tribute show will have the audience singing and dancing in the aisles. Photo / Supplied

It's time to get your dancing shoes on, with an energetic, fun-filled ABBA tribute show coming to stages across Aotearoa New Zealand over the next couple of months.

Audiences will be able to dance their way into the festive season this year when Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA tours, with a stop in Whanganui scheduled for early December.

Direct from Australia, the well-travelled show returns for its first New Zealand performances since 2020 and will stop at a mammoth 33 venues in 46 days.

The show brings new cast member Brit Jess Driver - in the role of 'Agnetha' – to perform alongside Australian Zac Coombs as Bjorn and South Africans Giselle Bouwer as Anni-Frid and André Behnke as Benny.

Producers Showtime Australia used the forced downtime during the recent pandemic to revamp production on the show so even repeat attendees will find the show fresh and fun.

"Abba is famous for having those catchy classic tunes that never get old so it's a hard show to get sick of," says vocalist Bouwer.

The show promises over two hours of Abba's biggest hits each night, all performed live on stage by a hand-picked eight-piece international cast, with world-class production and visuals to accompany. Tracks such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Knowing Me Knowing You, Money Money Money, Super Trouper, SOS, Fernando, Voulez-Vous, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Chiquitita, The Winner Takes It All and Thank You for the Music have all made the set list and are bound to turn each event into a joyous singalong.

WIN:

The winner can take it all, or at least a double pass to the show, as we have a couple of double passes for the show to give away to some lucky readers. To be in to win, simply email paul.brooks@nzme.co.nz with your name and contact details. Please put Abba in the subject line. Entries close at noon, Tuesday, October 18 and the winners will be contacted later that day.

The Details:

What: Dancing Queen: A Tribute to ABBA

When: Saturday, December 10, 8pm

Where: The Royal Whanganui Opera House

Tickets: Go to dancingqueenshow.com.au for more information