Wanganui Tramping Club members Graham Sutcliffe, Adrian Pike and Allan Loader outside Waiorongomai Hut in Remutaka Forest Park.

Orange again the ‘in’ colour

Once upon a time the NZ Forest Service huts dotted around the bush were all painted a vivid orange. They really stood out and this colour became part of their iconic status. Then things moved along, the Department of Conservation built new huts and painted them different colours. Now orange is back. Volunteers tidying up back country NZFS huts are restoring the orange decor.

The Wanganui Tramping Club visited one of these huts last November. This was the basic four-bunk Waoirongomai Hut in Remetuka Forest Park reached on a track up the Waiorongomai River. The site began life as a temporary camp built in 1966 to accommodate the first NZFS goat culling teams in the range after which the hut was built. In recent times it was green but the original orange has been restored.

The club’s week programme for March is:

2-3 Saturday-Sunday, pine pulling on Ruapehu, leader Esther

9-10 Saturday-Sunday, Waipakihi Hut, leader John

10 Sunday, Hukaroa trig, leader Shane

14-17 Thursday-Sunday, Whareroa, leader Mike

16 or 17 Saturday or Sunday, Zeke’s Hut, leader Terry

23 or 24 Saturday or Sunday, Kokowai Track, leaders Sally and Trish

29 Friday, TAC night visit, leader Esther

29-April l Trains Hut, leader Brian

30, 31 or April 1 Saturday, Sunday or Monday, Waitotara farm wander, leader Dorothy

For more information email inquiries@whanganuitramping.org.nz

The mid-weeks have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with longer walks on March 14 and 28 for the TT1 group and a shorter one for the TT2 group on March 7 and 21.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips. For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz

The next club meeting on Tuesday, March 5 at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7pm will feature a presentation by Suzanne Roberts on her trip to Japan to walk the Kumano Kodo Trail. All welcome.