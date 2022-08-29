Wanganui Tramping Club members enjoying a day walk in the western Tararua Ranges, near Levin. Photo / Supplied



At a time when some clubs are struggling, the Wanganui Tramping Club approaches its 70th birthday full of confidence with a growing membership topping 250 and an increasingly busy programme of activities.

The club began in September 1952, triggered by a teenager, Margaret Murch. After she took a bible class trip up Mt Ruapehu she wanted to do more tramping but found there wasn't anything she could join. Her advertisement in the newspaper personal column got a good response, a public meeting followed and the WTC was on its way.

Flash forward 70 years and membership has shot up. The club runs trips on Wednesdays, Thursdays and weekends, has three vans, a popular cycle adjunct and a new headquarters at the race course after sharing the Deerstalkers' Hall for 50 years.

The big birthday will be celebrated with a gala potluck dinner followed by a tramp in the Kauarapaua Valley, one of the first tramping areas and where the club had its first hut.

September's weekend trips will also go to Te Papakura o Taranaki (formerly Egmont National Park), Taihape and along the lower Whanganui River. The full weekend programme for the month is:

3-4 Sat-Sun, Waiaua Gorge Hut, leader John

10 Sat, Club's 70th Birthday Celebration, leader Dorothy

11 Sun, Kauarapaua walk, leader Brian

17 or 18 Sat or Sun, Whanganui Riverbank wander, leader Linda

24 or 25 Sat or Sun, Taihape walks, leader Pam.

Make all inquiries about trips to Pam phone 022 457 2097 or Dorothy phone 345 7039 or email membership@whanganuitramping.org.nz.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on September 8 and 22 and shorter ones for the TT2 group on September 1, 15 and 29.

The Wednesday contact is Trish, phone 021 127 3862, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips.

For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz.

The next club meeting on Tuesday, September 6 at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7.30pm, will feature a chiropractic health talk by Charlotte Miles. All welcome.