So close and so beautiful, Tongariro National Park offers breathtaking mountain and waterfall views. This waterfall is just below the Wanganui Tramping Club's Mangaturuturu Hut.

Whanganui is exceptionally well-placed for tramping trips. On our doorstep are three national parks, Whanganui, Tongariro and Te Papakura o Taranaki; four forest parks, Ruahine, Tararua, Kaimanawa and Kaweka; and two Great Walks, the Whanganui River and the Tongariro Northern Circuit. Throw in the Tongariro Alpine Crossing and the Waitotara backcountry and we are spoiled for choice.

As summer approaches it is time to think about where your next outdoor adventure will be. The Whanganui Tramping Club has a clear idea as it has scheduled trips right through until the end of February. It’s still officially spring but the club will have two multi-day tramps and visit two national parks in November.

The club’s weekend programme for November is:

Saturday, Nov 4: Westmere Walkway/Matipo Park, leaders Dave and Juliet

Saturday or Sunday, Nov 11 or 12: Pukekaikiore in Tongariro National Park, leader Rozy

Sunday to Sunday, Nov 12-19: Great Barrier Island, leader Mike

Sunday to Sunday, Nov 12-19: Warkworth Wanders, leader Jacky

Saturday or Sunday, Nov 18 or 19: Kokowai Track in Te Papakura o Taranaki, leaders Sally and Trish

Saturday or Sunday, Nov 25 or 26: Waitotara Valley Exploring, leader Basil

Make all inquiries to Terry on 021 262 7066, Dorothy on (06) 345 7039 or email membership@whanganuitramping.org.nz

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on Nov 2, 16 and 30 for the TT1 group and shorter ones for the TT2 group on Nov 9 and 23. The Wednesday contact is Trish, 021 127 3862, and the Thursday contact is Anne, (06) 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on their trips. For further information, visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz

The next club meeting, on Tuesday, November 7, at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7pm, will feature a presentation by club member Linda Hart on her recent trip to the Dolomites and Skomer Island. All welcome.