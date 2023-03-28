Whanganui trampers descend from the Cascade Saddle with magic views of the Dart Glacier.

Wanganui Tramping Club members enjoy the North Island but find tramps go to a new level in the South Island.

So a club party of five was in tramping heaven when it did the Rees/Dart and Young/Wilkin tracks in February.

The five days on the Rees/Dart were magic with fantastic weather all through. The four-day Young/Wilkin circuit was more challenging, beginning with a serious river crossing and later a 600m climb from the valley floor to the top of Gillespie Pass.

A feature of the club’s upcoming programme is a day trip to Tongariro National Park to mark the 65th birthday of the club’s Mangaturuturu Hut.

The full weekend programme for April is: Saturday 1 or Sunday 2, Mangaturuturu Hut birthday, leader Brian; Friday 7 Tongariro Alpine Crossing night visit, leader Esther; Saturday 8 or Sunday 9 or Monday 10, Turakina-Fordell rail route, leader Dorothy; Saturday 15 or Sunday 16, Mt Tihia, leader Shane; Friday- Tuesday 21-25, North Ruahine circuit, leader Shane; Saturday 29, Ngutuwera farm walk, leader Bruce.

Make all inquiries about trips to Terry, 021 262 7066 or Dorothy, 345 7039.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a long walk on April 6 and 20 for the TT1 group and shorter ones for the TT2 group on April 13 and 27.

The Wednesday contact is Trish, phone 021 127 3862, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on their trips. For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz

The next club meeting is on Tuesday, April 4 at 7.30pm in the Veandercross Lounge at the Whanganui Racecourse. Whanganui-based DoC officer Jim Campbell is the guest speaker.