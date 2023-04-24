Wanganui Tramping Club president Brian Doughty lights the candles on the Mangaturuturu Clubs 65th birthday cake. Photo / Supplied

It was a small ceremony. Just six and a half candles on a piece of fruit cake.

But for the Whanganui Tramping Club, it was a big deal. The Mangaturuturu Hut in Tongariro National Park, the club’s “mother house,” was 65 years old.

The hut, most easily accessed from the Ohakune Mountain Rd, has seen some significant events in those six and a half decades.

Several generations of club members have had their tramping initiation there. It has narrowly escaped a lahar; an extra room has been added, and the hut has gone from an isolated structure to being part of the Round the Mountain Track — the only privately owned facility on the RMT.

While the hut may lack the stature of others, it charms visitors, and entries in the intentions book frequently praise it as the nicest hut in the park — a sentiment heartily endorsed by WTC members.

This sign records the hut's beginnings. Photo / Supplied

The club’s weekend programme for May is:

Sat or Sun, May 6 or 7: Waitahinga Trails 10th Birthday, leader Brian

Sun, May 14: Waihohonu Hut, leader Terry

Sun-Wed, May 14-17: Halfway Around Ruaepehu, leader Dave

Sat or Sun, May 20 or 21: Kapakapanui Circuit, leaders Sally and Trish

Sat-Sun, May 27-28: Taranaki Tramps, leader Dave

Make all inquiries about trips to Terry phone 021 262 7066 or Dorothy phone 345 7039 or email membership@whanganuitramping.org.nz

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday.

Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on May 4 and 18 for the TT1 group and shorter ones for the TT2 group on May 11 and 25. The Wednesday contact is Trish, phone 021 127 3862, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. Because some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on their trips. For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz

The next club meeting is on Tuesday, May 2, at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7.30pm. It will feature a presentation by club member Laurel Stowell on her experiences walking the Te Araroa Trail. All welcome.