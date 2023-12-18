Wanganui Tramping Club members enjoying lunch in the Rangiwahia Scenic Reserve.

The Rangiwahia Scenic Reserve is a gem that deserves a visit this holiday season. Covering 53ha, the reserve is dominated by huge podocarp trees over a low understory of mixed broadleaf species and has two well-marked pest-controlled tracks, one of an hour and the other two hours. A total of 140 tree-labels identify the diverse flora.

The reserve’s unique feature is that different species of trees grow close together. For example, rimu, matai and miro grow within metres of each other when usually it is the same species that will be in close proximity.

The informative sign is at the start of the reserve.

This remnant bush is an example of what used to cover much of the northern Manawatu. Boosted by outside funding, the reserve is maintained and supported by the local community and owes its origin to the early settlers who left the area undisturbed to preserve the water catchment for the growing village of Rangiwahia.

In places, the tracks are rough, muddy and steep, with plenty of roots and even ropes to help walkers up and down some slopes but the lush bush offers many rewards. Reasonable fitness and solid footwear are recommended for an enjoyable bush walk. The Wanganui Tramping Club’s weekend programme for January includes a visit to Rangiwahia. Trips are:

6 or 7 Sat or Sun, Lake Rotorangi, leader Terry

13 or 14 Sat or Sun, Tama Lakes, leader Bruce

19-22 Fri-Mon, Broken Axe Pinnacles, leader Mike

20, 21 or 22 Sat, Sun or Mon, Rangiwahia Scenic Reserve, leader Pam

26-29 Fri-Mon, Tangarakau exploring, leader Dorothy

28 Sun Mana exploration, leader Brenda

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on 18 January for the TT1 group and shorter ones for the TT2 group on 11 and 25 January.

The Wednesday contact is Trish, phone 021 127 3862, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and wel-being of everyone on their trips. For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz

There is no club meeting in January.