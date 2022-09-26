Lyneke Onderwater, Val Wackrow and Cherry Channon at a crossroads in the Whirinaki park. Note their matching packs. Photo / supplied

With ancient trees and gushing rivers, noted botanist David Bellamy refers to the Whirinaki Te Pua a Tane Conservation Park as a dinosaur park — "a living cathedral that dates back 200 million years".

The rich array of ancient podocarps such as rimu, totara, kahikatea, matai and miro, underline the forest's status as a spectacular remnant of the past as a Wanganui Tramping Club group of four was reminded.

Whirinaki park's lush bush had David Bellamy shaking his head in wonder. Photo / supplied

The quartet did a seven-day circuit last autumn, climbing up to more than 1200m, and traversing several river systems on well-marked, though sometimes overgrown, tracks. They stayed in six huts and in only one did they have any company.

"It felt like we had this wonderful forest to ourselves," one Whanganui tramper remarked.

The bottom line is that although they had a long drive of five hours to Minginui to enter this park, it's an experience worth having.

The club's full weekend programme for October is:

1 Sat, Blyth Hut circuit, leader Cherry

8-9 Sat-Sun, Waihohonu Hut, leader Dorothy

15 or 16 Sat or Sun, Oskam's farm, leader Dave

21-24 Fri-Mon, Tararua circuit, leader Shane

22 Sat, Pot luck meal, leader Dorothy

23 Sun, Atene Track, leader Shane

29 or 30 Sat or Sun, Raetihi Hill, leader Mike

Make all inquiries about trips to Terry phone 021 262 7066 or Dorothy phone 345 7039 or email membership@whanganuitramping.org.nz.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on October 6 and 20 and shorter ones for the TT2 group on October 13 and 27. The Wednesday contact is Trish, phone 021 127 3862, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on their trips. For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz.

The next club meeting on Tuesday, October 4 at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7.30pm will feature a presentation on the Bushy Park Tarapuruhi Sanctuary by Esther Williams. All welcome.