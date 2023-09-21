Esther Williams hands out chocolates on the Wanganui Tramping Club trip to the Mangaone Walkway.

Every tramping club has its own culture and the Wanganui Tramping Club is no different with its distinct way of doing things. One of the traditions is that on their birthday members bring a treat for others on their tramping trip.

These are often confectionery and occasionally home cooking. While this doesn’t lead to people trying to outshine others, some of the treats are outstanding.

On a recent trip to the Mangaone Walkway near Waikanae, Esther Williams produced an upmarket box of chocolates that were handed around. The terrain may not have been particularly memorable but the treats were!

The Wanganui club has a particularly busy weekend programme in October with four-day trips, a climb on Ruapehu, a demanding four-day circuit in the Waitotaras and three days of cycling on the Kapiti Coast.

The full programme for October is:

Saturday 7: Moana Roa Beach, leader Garry.

Saturday 7 and Sunday 8: Ruapehu Summit Plateau, leader Mike.

Thursday 12 to Sunday 15: Waitotara Circuit, leader John.

Saturday 21, Sunday 22 or Monday 23: Sky Waka, leader Pam.

Saturday 21 to Monday 23: Kapiti Coast Cycling, leader Mary Anne.

Saturday 28: Rhodo Ramble, leader Sandra.

Sunday 29: Mana Exploration, leader Brenda.

Make all inquiries about trips to Terry phone 021 262 7066 or Dorothy phone 345 7039 or email membership@whanganuitramping.org.nz

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on October 5 and 19 for the TT1 group and shorter ones for the TT2 group on October 12 and 26. The Wednesday contact is Trish, phone 021 127 3862, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips, call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips. For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz

The next club meeting is on Tuesday, October 3 at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7pm. It will feature a presentation by John Baxter and Sandra Rogers on their trip to the Middle East. All welcome.