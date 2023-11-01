Pique Bar will be at Make & Marvel Night Market - Christmas Edition.

This year’s Make & Marvel Night Markets - Christmas edition, is a great time of the year for shopping. The Christmas event is always popular and is gaining momentum. It supports small start-up businesses, as well as established businesses.

There is an art theme with designer crafts, artists, makers and artisans attending. It highlights businesses that are standing out in what they are doing.

Sarah Narine, owner/curator at Space Studio and Gallery - event coordinator for "Market Marvel"; artist Sandy de Kock, workshop tutor for "Market Marvel" in front of her exhibition at the gallery with Nikki Oesterle, stall holder from Papaiti Gin.

There is a selection process, following expressions of interest. “There is a nice range of quality stalls, quite nicely balanced,” said event coordinator, Sarah Narine - owner/curator of Space Studio and Gallery. “Make & Marvel Night Market endeavours to bring together and share creativity like never seen before in Whanganui.”

There will be working studios upstairs, where people can see artists working.

Hosted by Space Studio & Gallery at its newly renovated historic location at 18 Saint Hill Street, its goal is to showcase local makers and artists alongside their dynamic exhibition programme and artist studios.

A selection from Papaiti Gin, the business' first time at Make & Marvel Night Market - Christmas Edition.

First-time participant Papaiti Gin typifies the calibre of stall holders. A craft gin distillery at Upokongaro, it offers four expressions of gin, made from as many locally sourced ingredients as possible: Orchard, Potager, Whanganui Dry and Mountains to Sea.

Pique Bars features a VW converted into a bar, parked out the back, selling craft beers.

Flame ‘n Flavour produces mouth-watering burgers made on a custom-made grill.

Seen at Lafiesta Edition earlier this year.

The 2023 Christmas Edition is an indoor and outdoor event of 25 artisan and artistic vendors, with learning opportunities, live music and food options (in the rear outdoor courtyard). The Christmas Stallholders are as follows:

Workshops: Clay & Wine with Fiona McLeod (vase making), Friday, December 8, 7-9pm and Colour, Movement and Line (drawing workshop) with Sandy de Kock, Saturday, Dec. 9 10am-12pm. Listed individually with booking links on EVENTS via Space Studio & Gallery’s website:

https://spacestudiogallery.co.nz/events/

Night Market: Saturday, December 9, 5.30-8.30pm: Live Music: Heti & Hope (duo). Food & Beverage: Papaiti Gin, Flame ‘N’ Flavour and Pique Bars.

Artistic & Artisan Stallholders: David Traub, Amy Langford Pottery, Psychemmy Art, Smart Naturals, The Little Shop, McLeod Pottery, SWINGS, MT Curl Pottery, Heysmartypants Limited, Saskia Hendrikse Pottery, Coral & Clay, Sian Rafferty Designs, Rebekah Pearson, Alice Jeesu McDonald, Opal Downes Jewellery, Rosalind’s Glass Art, Oak+I, Korimako Design, ittykins, RUCHE NZ, Catherine Macdonald + Aotearoa Art Supplies.

Exhibitions by: Ceramic artists Leigh Anderton-Hall & Ivan Vostinar and photography by John Girdlestone. Come and browse Space Studio & Gallery’s working artist studios upstairs.