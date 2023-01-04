The Parapara road between Whanganui and Raetihi will get repair work done during January. Photo / Bevan Conley

Users of the State Highway 4 Parapara road can expect plenty of roadworks during January as a range of work there gets under way.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says a full rebuild and sealing of a nearly 300-metre section of SH4 south of Kakatahi near Macintoshs Road will get under way on Tuesday, January 10.

Stop/go traffic management will be in place at this location between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, for three weeks.

The roading agency said there would be delays of up to 10 minutes during this time at this site for road users.

From January 16, weather dependent, a resealing at multiple sites along that road will get under way, and that is expected to take four days.

Waka Kotahi NZTA maintenance and operations manager Rob Service said work would also resume in January to progress slip repairs on the Parapara road.

“We’ll begin ground investigations on January 10 at the site north of Hawken Road, where the road is down to one lane due to a recent washout. This testing will help us to complete a design for a permanent solution there.

“At the end of January, construction of a retaining wall will begin at the site of the underslip near Burrell Road. Local company Loaders Whanganui will carry out this work, and it is expected to be completed by the end of May.”

Further north, work continues on the Auraki Stream road retreat project, which was due for completion in June 2023.

“SH4 is a major trade corridor as well as a scenic tourist route, and we are working hard to keep the road safe and resilient,” Service said.

“Motorists are asked to be patient and abide by the traffic management in place. The road work crews would also appreciate a friendly wave.”