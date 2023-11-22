Santa was dressed to impress in last year's Whanganui Christmas Parade.

An epic Christmas Parade is planned by Mainstreet Whanganui on Saturday, December 9, at 2pm. The long-running parade has its roots back in 1909, when George Kersley’s Wanganui store “The Economic’ advertised the appearance of Mother and Father Christmas, who arrived in Whanganui by motor car.

The parade has become one of the biggest annual events held in Whanganui, and will be followed by a free family event at Majestic Square. It will feature two performances by the IPU Kodama Japanese Drum Team.

Pounding out the beat in last year's Whanganui Christmas Parade.

This runs from 3pm till 4pm and provides the chance to meet Santa, who will once again display his lolly-throwing skills at the giant end-of-parade lolly scramble.

“The Christmas Parade brings the whole community together in a positive and inclusive setting, and is a fantastic way to showcase your organisation’s talent and diversity while participating in a fun afternoon out for entertainers and audience alike,” said Geoff Follett, who is in charge of member liaison and design at Mainstreet Whanganui.

Rockin' along last year in the Whanganui Christmas Parade.

“Head to the city centre to enjoy the Mainstreet Whanganui Christmas Parade. It is an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the festive season. There is still room for a few more floats.

“In the last 14 years, rain has never stopped the parade, only Covid in 2021,” he said.

This float was "launched" in last year's Whanganui Christmas Parade.

■ Parade highlights

Thomas the Tank Engine; The Cinderella pumpkin; classic and vintage cars Moston School: An Alice in Wonderland Christmas float; Whanganui Roller Sports Incorporated: Skaters skating along with a truck; Men’s Shed: Snoopy and the Red Barron, plus an as yet undisclosed, recently created float; Community Drumming Whanganui; Brass Whanganui Concert Brass; The Whanganui Highland Pipe Band; Whanganui Junior Surf; Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club; River Rockers Whanganui; Whanganui Scout Group; River City Filipino Club; and Santa in his sleigh.

■ New entries

Trident Homes Whanganui, Whanganui Toy Library: Dressed up Christmas toy workshop float, River City Press: The Tram, MP Carl Bates: Trailer or purpose-built float, Keith Hay Homes: Branded ute towing their Wendy house - which can be won - decorated for Christmas and kids dressed up as elves, Talileleia of Samoa Entertainment Group.

■ Still time to enter your float

Enter a float and you could be rewarded! To encourage creativity and ingenuity in float entries, Mainstreet will once again be awarding the best floats. Best vehicle float $200, best walking float $200, best costumes $200.

“That means you could win for your organisation/school or a charity of your choice so get your thinking caps on and get creative,” said Follett.