A spectacular concert last Saturday afternoon at Christ Church, Wicksteed St, marked the 50th anniversary of the Lyric Singers.

This was the debut concert for their new conductor Lisa Boessenkool. Long associated with the choir but now taking the helm, the clarity of diction, the wonderful phrasing and the precision dynamic changes from the very opening number Let There Be Song allowed Ms Boessenkool’s and the group’s wonderful musicianship and warmth to shine through.

The opening bracket of songs from the shows was brimming with excitement ably accompanied by the well-balanced combination of Shontae Arthur’s impeccable piano skills and Lucy Morgan’s precision drumming.

Guest tenor soloist Sid Chand, known by Whanganui audiences for his participation in the New Zealand Opera School, wowed the capacity audience with a wonderfully expressive aria from Mozart’s The Magic Flute. He later switched to a Spiritual style as he joined in with the Lyric Singers for Hal Johnson’s No Time to Die.

Two local musicians are really making a name for themselves for whom audiences have a great deal of affection and respect. One is flautist Gerard Burgstaller who added an extra dimension when he accompanied the Lyric Singers for Greg Gilpin’s The Beginning of Love and David Haas’ You Are Mine.

The other name to watch out for is Whanganui’s wunderkind, 14-year-old Bryn Morgan, winner of this year’s Sonja Wilson Music Competition. His virtuosic playing of Rachmaninoff’s Polichinelle followed by some wonderfully lyrical Beethoven had the audience spellbound by his musical maturity.

Following a bracket of classical and sacred pieces which the Lyric Singers always do so well, there was an emotional finale with fitting favourites including Greg Giplin’s Why We Sing, Joseph Martin’s Until We Sing Again, and ABBA’s thanking us for the music. This was followed backstage by the cutting of their 50th birthday cake and an impromptu sung tribute to long-standing members.

The Lyric Singers are always looking for new members and anyone interested may email melaniemiller133@gmail.com.








