Longrun Spouting Whanganui Women scored a 33-7 win over the King Country Trailblazers on Saturday. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Longrun Spouting Whanganui Women have locked in a North Island Heartland Series finals berth, it just remains to be seen if they will host, after a 33-7 win over the King Country Trailblazers on Saturday.

Heading into a strong wind at Cooks Gardens, Whanganui knew any errors would leave them under pressure, and King Country swooped on a shallow clearing kick for centre Kowhai Boynton-Rameka to score, first-five Jheri-kah Hoet converting.

But Whanganui held tough and eventually worked their way out of their own 50m, then equalised just before halftime when they got the ball wide for winger Teresa Rennie to score for the third straight game, second-five Tiana Kauika adding the extras.

Coach Junior Nepia was backing key players to make an impact off his deeper bench with the wind behind them, and that plan eventually came up trumps.