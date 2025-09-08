King Country lost No 8 and 2024 Whanganui player Nicola Chase to the sin-bin for a professional foul, and from the attacking scrum, Kauika ran a great line to ease into a half-gap and fend off her marker to score, reserve back Alice Ireton converting.
Kauika then caught a high kick and fed reserve Akosita Marr to attack down the touchline, and following a couple of rucks, standout flanker Hayley Gabriel drove through for a converted try.
Gabriel combined with speedy reserve winger Kesaia Siganisucu for a deep raid into King Country’s half, and following a succession of carries, first-five Armani Martin threw a long pass for reserve Meilini Meo to pick up on the bounce and score the bonus point try at 26-7.
Whanganui’s passes and runs were now looking crisp against their tiring opposition, getting to the line again for lock Trassina Hooper to reach through for the try, Ireton adding her third conversion.