Whanganui performer Owen Hugh at the last Acoustic Open Mic Night.

The Acoustic Open Mic Night is back for 2023 at Barracks Sports Bar in St Hill St, every second Tuesday from 6.30-8.30pm, and all are welcome.

A small PA is provided and run by the hosts Darryl (“DJ”) and Rik.

So bring your instruments and perform (up to three songs/tunes per act), or just come along and listen to some fantastic local talent.

The next night is Tuesday, February 21.

Contact Darryl on 022 011 0894 for more information.