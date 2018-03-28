Ruapehu faces similar tourism pressures to Queenstown. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Ruapehu faces similar tourism pressures to Queenstown. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Around the country, mayors elected in October 2016 are reaching the half-way point in their three-year terms.

Video journalist Hunter Calder caught up with Ruapehu District Council Mayor, Don Cameron, who is excited about seeing the regional economic activity grow as a result of a tourism boom.

"This year we're expecting over 800,000 visitors," he said. "When we looked at it about six or seven years ago about, 800,000 was this huge goal that we thought was miles away."

Cameron said Ruapehu now had more visitors in summer than winter, thanks to a growth in cycling.

But, with increasing visitor numbers, Cameron said it's likely there will soon be a shortage of accommodation options.

"The problems you have got coming into Queenstown, we're starting to see that come in here too. We're lacking housing, rentals are rising. Also the strain on the environment just from tourists."

However, Cameron was confident agriculture would continue to be the backbone of the Ruapehu District with more opportunities growing vegetables.

When it comes to the local electricity supplier The Lines Company, Cameron said: "the one thing you don't do is fight. You work with them."

Peak demand charging was introduced in 2007 by The Lines Company, with some customers' bills jumping by 240 per cent.

As the only lines company in the region, 24,000 or so customers have to pay up if they wanted to access the grid.

"There are people that are really, really struggling, and we understand that," Cameron said.

"So we've been working with The Lines Company. Shortly they will be changing their charging regime, which I still have my reservations about."

Cameron also admitted, when he's not on official duties, he spends his time getting "tied up in theatre".

"I enjoy character acting," he said. "It just takes you away from what you're doing."

Made with funding from