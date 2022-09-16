Local Focus: Phillip Reweti (Bear) on Candidate Camera

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Phillip 'Bear' Reweti's views on the district's biggest issues, and our less-important quickfire questions.

Career activist and protester Phillip "Bear" Reweti has been arrested "a few times" for protesting and is now running for Whanganui District Council. He says his number one priority is putting a stop to the milk treatment and water bottling plants in Whanganui.

"I can tell 'em where to go."

Reweti is well known locally for his activism on a wide variety of issues including Three Waters reform, but claims "a lot of people are still asleep, they don't understand what it's all about".

Getting rid of cars is Reweti's simple solution to climate change, but he concedes he does drive a vehicle himself.

"The price of petrol anyway is going up, so what the hell."