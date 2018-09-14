Who deserves your vote on Horizons Regional Council? Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Who deserves your vote on Horizons Regional Council? Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Horizons Council is holding a by-election to replace long-serving councillor Pat Kelly, who passed away earlier this year.

Local Focus spoke to candidates for the Palmerston North ward to get their views on important local issues.

Jono Naylor has three priorities: cleaning up waterways, increasing employment opportunities and improving the public transport system.

Fifth candidate Grant Seton declined to be intreviewed for this series.

