Who deserves your vote on Horizons Regional Council? Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Who deserves your vote on Horizons Regional Council? Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Horizons Council is holding a by-election to replace long-serving councillor Pat Kelly, who passed away earlier this year.

Local Focus spoke to candidates for the Palmerston North ward to get their views on important local issues.

Jack Dowds wanted to see the environment well-managed with flood protection being an area of interest.

You can check out other candidates here:

Jono Naylor

Ross Barber

Chris Teo-Sherrell

Fifth candidate Grant Seton declined to be intreviewed for this series.

Made with funding from