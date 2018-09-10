Will it be Woridy or Whariti? Acowtree or Aokautere? Apiddy or Āpiti? Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Will it be Woridy or Whariti? How about Acowtree or Aokautere? And don't forget Apiddy or Āpiti.

It's Te Wiki o te Reo Māori or Māori Language Week so Local Focus joined forces with a Palmerston North reo Māori legend to find out how the locals pronounce well-known Māori place names in the Manawatū.

Nuwyne Teaweawe Mohi is the Māori community liaison coordinator for Palmerston North City Council, and she checked how people pronounced:

Te Papaioea

Āpiti

Whariti

Aokautere

Whakarongo

Rangitāne.

The results were wildly varied, although most made very good attempts and earned "ka pai" praises from Mohi.

However, a pair of visitors from South Africa and America also took up the challenge - and delivered pronounciations to rival man of the locals.

