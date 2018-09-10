Will it be Woridy or Whariti? How about Acowtree or Aokautere? And don't forget Apiddy or Āpiti.
It's Te Wiki o te Reo Māori or Māori Language Week so Local Focus joined forces with a Palmerston North reo Māori legend to find out how the locals pronounce well-known Māori place names in the Manawatū.
Nuwyne Teaweawe Mohi is the Māori community liaison coordinator for Palmerston North City Council, and she checked how people pronounced:
Te Papaioea
Āpiti
Whariti
Aokautere
Whakarongo
Rangitāne.
The results were wildly varied, although most made very good attempts and earned "ka pai" praises from Mohi.
However, a pair of visitors from South Africa and America also took up the challenge - and delivered pronounciations to rival man of the locals.
