Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Local elections 2025: Whanganui Māori Ward candidate Phil ‘Bear’ Reweti fighting for Māori voice

Moana is a Local Democracy Reporter based in Whanganui·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

"What comes out of my waha is what I believe," Whanganui Māori ward candidate Phil "Bear" Reweti says. Photo / Tuakana Te Tana

"What comes out of my waha is what I believe," Whanganui Māori ward candidate Phil "Bear" Reweti says. Photo / Tuakana Te Tana

Phil Reweti – “Bear, most people know me as” – has been fighting to win a seat on Whanganui District Council for more than a decade.

This election, he says, could be his last chance.

The plain-spoken activist – a lifelong union man – is one of five candidates contesting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save