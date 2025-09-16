Potaka (Ngā Rauru Kītahi, Ngāti Ruanui, Te Āti Haunui-a-Pāpārangi, Te Arawa, Taranaki, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Hāua) is a board member for Te Kāhui o Rauru, chairing its audit, investment and risk committee, and has served as a trustee on a raft of marae, Māori land and community trusts, and charitable boards.

“Service to whānau, hapū and community has always been part of life. I’ve worked quietly across different spaces in governance, community development and Māori land, often behind the scenes, helping others navigate systems that don’t always work for us.”

Potaka’s professional work as a Māori land facilitator has involved supporting whānau through the Māori Land Court, helping trusts review governance, resolve disputes and unlock opportunities for whenua development.

He also runs a small whānau tourism business on the Whanganui River and helps operate his local Postshop and community store in Gonville.

“The interaction with people reminds me that leadership is not about titles, it’s about being able to listen, being accountable and doing the mahi with heart.”

Potaka has set his sights on tackling inequities in infrastructure and supporting Māori economic development.

Some rural and coastal communities were still waiting for basic services, he said.

“Fair access to infrastructure, like safe roads, clean water, flood protection and community spaces, is essential for wellbeing. Good infrastructure supports not just daily life but the mana and safety of our tamariki and kaumātua.”

On development, Potaka wants the council to support whānau-led enterprise, Māori land use and iwi economic strategies.

“Our people are innovators, creators and leaders in business when given the opportunity.”

Potaka spends his summers working on the river, guiding and hosting visitors.

“It’s a privilege to witness how deeply people are moved when they come into a relationship with the awa. For me, that reinforces what we already know. The river is alive, it has its own identity and it connects us all.

“That means decisions can’t treat the river like a resource or a backdrop. We need to uphold the values of Tupua te Kawa and give proper weight to te mana o te awa in everything from infrastructure to tourism to environmental planning.”

Potaka said voters this year faced two choices: who would represent them in the Māori ward and whether the ward itself would remain.

“I’m standing to protect that voice, push for fair investment in our communities and support whānau, whenua and Māori-led development.”

If elected, he plans to maintain strong connections with constituents through hui, one-on-one kōrero and by “staying close to the ground”.

“I’ll do my best to carry the whakaaro of our people into council spaces that often feel distant.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.