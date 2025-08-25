Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Local elections 2025: Charlotte Melser wants second term on Whanganui District Council

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Charlotte Melser is in her first term as a district councillor. Photo / Mike Tweed

Charlotte Melser is in her first term as a district councillor. Photo / Mike Tweed

Charlotte Melser is keen to continue building relationships if re-elected to the Whanganui District Council.

She said “the power of partnership” was key for the council.

Melser opened Castlecliff’s Citadel cafe in 2016, operating it for just over two years before the birth of twin sons.

“That was hand in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save