Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Local elections 2025: Animal rights advocate Sandra Kyle puts hand up for Whanganui District Council

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Animal rights activist Sandra Kyle is running for Whanganui District Council. Photo / Mike Tweed

Animal rights activist Sandra Kyle is running for Whanganui District Council. Photo / Mike Tweed

Sandra Kyle says Whanganui deserves diverse voices around the council table and she brings “perspectives not usually heard”.

The animal rights advocate and music teacher is running for the Whanganui District Council for the first time.

A member of the Animal Justice Party, she said Whanganui was a great

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save