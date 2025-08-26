“The district’s unemployment rate is higher than the national average and we need more housing solutions.”

Animals were affected by many council decisions, including urban planning, expansion and dog control, Kyle said.

As of June this year, Whanganui had 7915 registered dogs, she said.

“We need transparent data on how many dogs come into the pound, how many are reunited with guardians, how many are rehomed and how many are euthanised.

“There are really good, passionate people working [at the pound], and Aran Animal Rescue are amazing, but there is still room for improvement.”

The council works with Aran, a charitable trust that rehomes and fosters unwanted dogs.

Kyle said the council had committed $386 million to water services, roading and footpaths over the next 10 years in its long-term plan 2024-2034, but infrastructure decisions should not ignore impacts on animals and the environment.

“For example, stormwater and wastewater upgrades should protect our rivers and ecosystems, for us and the animals that share them.

“Roading projects should consider wildlife safety and green corridors.

“That will create safe, thriving communities for people and healthy habitats for wildlife.”

Waste minimisation and climate adaptation had to be embedded across all council work and everyone deserved an affordable roof over their head.

Kyle, a former polytechnic lecturer, said she had the willingness to listen, worked hard and always tried to find the best outcome for all concerned.

“A holistic approach is something I’ll bear in mind with every decision that is made around the council table.

“I’ll be a voice for all sentient beings and for the environment.”

