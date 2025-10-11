Advertisement
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Local Election 2025: Phil Nixon wins South Taranaki mayoral race

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

South Taranaki District Mayor Phil Nixon will retain his position, according to Saturday's election progress report. Photo / RNZ, Robin Martin

Phil Nixon will retain the South Taranaki mayoralty.

Nixon received 4612 votes with 85% counted, putting him well ahead of Clem Coxhead on 1707 votes.

Nixon said it was an honour to return for what will be his third term leading the council.

“I’m really pleased to be

