Local Election 2025: Phil Nixon wins South Taranaki mayoral race

“I’ve still got things I want to do for the district and so I’m looking forward to having the privilege of leading the district for the next three years.

“I just really appreciate the mandate from the community.”

Nixon said the priority will be to establish the Local Water Done Well which was voted to be kept in-house after rejecting the offer to join with the New Plymouth and Stratford District councils.

The five councillors likely to be elected for the Te Hāwera general ward, according to progress results, are Andy Beccard (2261), Diana Reid (2135), Racquel Cleaver-Pittams (2025), Heather Brokenshire (2005) and Garth Weir (1509).

Weir is more than 900 votes above sixth-placed Te Aroha Hohaia on 584.

Beccard, Reid and Cleaver-Pittams have retained their seats on the council, while Weir and Brokenshire are set for their first terms.

At this stage, Eltham-Kaponga will have Karen Cave (476) and Mark Bellringer (471) as its council representatives in the general ward, with Steffy Mackay more than 50 votes behind in third place (419).

The Pātea general ward was unopposed, meaning Robert Northcott and Brian Rook will retain their positions.

Aarun Langton (660) will likely retain his position on the Taranaki-Coastal ward with Janet Fleming (675) set to join him.

Cheryl Luke-Maraki will be Te Tai Tonga Māori ward’s representative as she was unopposed.

Leanne Horo holds a lead of 47 votes over Caroline Waiwiri in the Te Kūrae Māori ward.

Māori ward referendum

Progress results show 3540 people have voted to remove Māori wards in the South Taranaki District, with 2689 voting to keep them.

The voter return was 34.9%.