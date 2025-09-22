Māori ward candidate Hayden Pōtaka was urging voters to get their voting papers to post or ballot boxes.

“We fought for Māori wards – now we need to show up and use them,” Pōtaka said.

“All we can do is keep encouraging our whānau to take part and remind them how important their voice is in this process.”

Māori ward candidate Kiritahi Firmin said she was disappointed by the early numbers.

“We just need to do better.”

Māori ward candidate Julie Herewini said the low number for Māori roll voting was not unexpected, with returns so far mirroring the general roll.

“Given this is the first ever time we have had a Māori ward, there’s no baseline for us for voter turnout,” she said.

“While the current percentage is low, it’s on par with the general population. I do wonder if people have been waiting for the candidate statements to arrive before casting their votes.”

Māori ward candidate statements were missing from official voting packs and were being posted separately by election provider electionz to voters on the Māori roll.

“Many people have not voted in the local election before,” Herewini said.

“This is still a process we are learning about and there is still misinformation out there.

“We also know from submission processes and previous voting stats that Māori tend to participate in a wave closer to the deadline. I’m hoping that is the case.

“If not, it’s a clear sign that we have a whole lot of mahi to do to engage our people or that despite having Māori candidates, they still can’t see themselves in the process.”

Herewini said she had shifted her focus to mobilisation.

“It’s now about getting people to complete their papers and get them in the post. Voting is an opportunity for us to assert our mana motuhake within a mainstream system that has historically underserved us and will continue to do so, unless we mobilise.”

But Herewini said postal voting was an antiquated system.

“Our people are now very used to doing things online and instantaneously … so the act of having to find a postbox is a barrier for some.”

External electoral officer Warwick Lampp told Local Democracy Reporting numbers would rise this week as orange voting bins were cleared.

“The first clearances were Friday and [Monday], so the numbers should start to increase from Tuesday evening.”

Council officials said they were closely watching the numbers and continuing efforts to encourage more people to cast their votes.

Whanganui District Council democracy services manager Anna Palamountain said the council expected to see “a decent bump” when voting papers from orange bins were counted for the first time this week.

Palamountain said vote returns to date could not be compared with previous elections as there was an extra week added to the voting period this year.

“But we’d like to increase eligible voter turnout to at least 50%. This is an important election year, with the Māori ward referendum also on the ballot.”

Palamountain said staff were assisting people to enrol and vote on the spot at the council’s customer services area at 101 Guyton St.

The council is also planning to host a range of “enrol and vote” pop-up sessions around town over the two weeks leading up to October 11, the final day of the election period.

Palamountain said the council was working hard to increase voter turnout, including partnering with local comedian Kajun Brooking on social media and working with Whanganui reggae band NLC, who provided the soundtrack to the council’s election campaign with their song Be Counted.

“On instruction from the Electoral Commission, we have been particularly targeting people from low voting cohorts, which includes Māori and young people.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.