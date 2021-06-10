Little Whanganui artists flock to Brown & Co Crafty Kids workshops

Young artists with tutors Kirsty Winton (left) and Katie Brown at the Crafty Kids workshop. Photo / Supplied

Renowned Whanganui glass artist Katie Brown planned to hold children's art classes at her new Brown & Co lighting and design store before the opening in March 2020.

Then along came the Covid-19 lockdown and everything changed.

But Brown finally got to deliver her first Crafty Kids workshops on Monday of Queen's Birthday long weekend and the demand surpassed her expectations.

"I originally planned for two workshops, but the interest was so overwhelming that I ended up organising three workshops," she said.

Young artist Jemma Mathieson with her creations at a Brown & Co lighting and design store Crafty Kids workshop.

In total, 24 little artists attended the hour-long workshops at Brown & Co.

"This time, the workshops were on glass jewellery," Brown said.

"I was fortunate to have jewellery maker Kirsty Winton assist me and share her jewellery making ideas with the kids. Because kids are full of imagination, our job was pretty easy."

There is no need for children who missed out this time to feel disappointed as there will be more.

"I haven't set the date yet, but I'm thinking sometime in July," Brown said.

An online Crafty Kids registration process is under development to ensure registrations are collected in one place.

"I will advertise the new workshop dates and how to register on the Brown & Co Facebook page."

Brown's vision for her store at 29 Ridgway St includes generating enthusiasm for all things creative in the next generation and providing some fun in the space.

At this stage, the workshops are for children aged 8 to 10 years.

"I'm very thankful for the funding support from Creative Communities NZ and Whanganui & Partners," Brown said.

These agencies recognise that having fun making art can be the start of a budding career - just like it was for me."