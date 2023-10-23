Lighting up in aqua for dyslexia

Dyslexia Awareness Month was recognised in Whanganui by lighting up the War Memorial Hall.

Dyslexia Awareness Month is recognised worldwide every year in October to support and create awareness for those with dyslexia. Every year, countries around the world light up to show solidarity for those with dyslexia. Several district councils around New Zealand were lighting up for dyslexia for the first time.

Our own Whanganui District Council agreed to light up the War Memorial Hall and the Opera House, from October 17 until October 20 in aqua.

“So why should we light it up aqua and show solidarity?,” says Nicky Collins, Resource Teacher of Literacy, based in Whanganui. “Dyslexia is a learning disorder that affects millions of people worldwide, and Dyslexia Awareness Month serves as an opportunity to raise awareness and promote understanding of this condition.

“The dyslexia statistics vary, however, it is commonly thought that between 5 and 15 per cent of the population is affected. New Zealand, if we are a nation of 5 million, then potentially a whopping 750,000 could be affected by dyslexia.

“By lighting up in aqua, we were able to demonstrate our support for those with dyslexia and help raise awareness of this often-misunderstood condition. This simple gesture can help to educate others about the challenges faced by people with dyslexia and promote understanding and inclusion. Our participation can also help to inspire others to get involved and support the cause,” she said.