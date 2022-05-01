Letters: Why was there no Anzac dawn service in Whanganui?

Whanganui did not have an official dawn service this year. Photo / File

Apparently, the powers-that-be decided that we in Whanganui should not get together on Anzac Day to remember and celebrate the bravery and sacrifice of our military personnel, because of something about a minor personal risk?

Not only was there no official Anzac dawn service, but there was criticism of any unofficial one.

And, to add to the embarrassment for the citizens of Wanganui, the Chronicle told us there were many Anzac dawn ceremonies held in New Zealand, including in our own region.

There were ceremonies in Auckland and Wellington, of course, but also Marton, Bulls, Waverley, Taihape, Patea, Waiouru, and Mangaweka. Is there somehow less danger in those places than here?

K A Benfell

Whanganui

Luxon gaffes

The Chronicle's unattributed opinion piece of Saturday, April 30, struck a sour note.

Purportedly evaluating Chris Luxon, the writer claimed to currently see only banality and cynicism to the Left and Right of New Zealand politics.

Is this satirical, or a case of any cynicism being in the eye of the beholder?

The country is certainly tired. Covid, climate change and war in Ukraine would do that to anyone.

But Mr Luxon's recent gaffes don't amount to a whole landscape of bleakness, just that Mr Luxon is not the messiah some would like him to be.

Warren Shaw

Marton

Thank you, Whanganui

On Tuesday, our out-of-town whānau were amazed at the number of cars that turned on headlights and pulled over as we made our way, in convoy, to Aramoho Cemetery.

Also, a lady out walking her dog stopped as we passed.

Whānau members had never seen this happen in other towns.

It was so humbling to see the respect shown by strangers to a grieving whanau. Thank you, Whanganui.

Paddy and Fran Haira

Gonville