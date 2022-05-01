Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Letters: Why was there no Anzac dawn service in Whanganui?

2 minutes to read
Whanganui did not have an official dawn service this year. Photo / File

Apparently, the powers-that-be decided that we in Whanganui should not get together on Anzac Day to remember and celebrate the bravery and sacrifice of our military personnel, because of something about a minor personal risk?

