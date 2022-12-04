Letters: Three Waters should protect from privatisation

Water reform is being considered by the Government.

Former ACT leader Richard Prebble’s recent opinion piece claims a supposed “lame duck Labour” and continues the populist attack on Three Waters and so-called possible “entrenchment” on protecting public water from privatisations.

Lame duck? A week is a long time in politics, much less a year. Additionally, I wouldn’t get too excited. The last Roy Morgan Poll showed the left-right blocks at a dead heat.

The Three Waters legislation has been misrepresented due to the media’s failure to present Labour’s point of view. Like the vaccine, social media has also spread highly inaccurate misinformation over this legislation.

For example, many now believe that this act that gives us safe water will raise our rates (it’s, in reality, the opposite). It has been so tarnished by Opposition propaganda that it remains the most useful political torpedo.

Regarding “entrenchment” to prevent water privatisation, it is true that entrenchment could be abused by a future government.

For instance, such a government could mandate a 60 per cent threshold vote to cap spending (already among the lowest in the OECD). They could “entrench” a law to prevent public ownership.

In most democracies, crucial rights are protected (“entrenched”) in constitutions. Unfortunately, most rights are not protected here. Even the Bill of Rights could be overturned by any unscrupulous government.

I think that most Kiwis would like to see a higher threshold for privatisations and other rights.

In 2013, a referendum revealed that two out of three voters opposed privatisation. But the National/Act governments rammed through partial privatisation regardless. For good reason. They have led to higher prices in many cases, while foregoing democratic control of primary industries. In reality, we do need to protect ourselves against unwanted privatisations and protect our other essential rights.

BRIT BUNKLEY

Whanganui

Parking fines

After enjoying special family/friends time at a 21st birthday celebration at a lunch at Brickhouse (recommend this venue), we walked out to our cars in the parks next door.

What two people found were parking tickets on their windscreens. Oh well, what will be will be, but (wait!!) then the looks of shock. Why? $40 each. What happened to the $12 previous fines?

A warning to others. Read the small print and don’t assume you don’t have to pay at the weekends!

Let the user beware.

OLGA MCKERRAS QSM

Springvale