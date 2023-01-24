Suzuki is expanding is warehouse in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

It was very pleasing to see public recognition of the extension of the Suzuki building (Chronicle, January 19).

Every day when I drive past the building in Taupo Quay, I reflect on the history of how this building came to be. From the mid-1970s, I worked for South Pacific Suzuki, then owned by the Coleman family. I had installed the first large computer system in the upper Victoria Ave building now occupied by David Jones Motors and My Plumbing Depot, but by 1979 I had been appointed the group GM by Rod Coleman.

The site in the avenue was hopelessly overcrowded as a national spare parts centre and HQ. One of the group directors was the late Ted Vallely, he and I plotted (almost behind the Colemans’ back), to find a location where a suitable HQ and spare parts building could be located.

The former gas plant in Heads Rd/Taupo Quay had almost been cleaned up, so with my encouragement, Ted bought the land for $125,000 himself; he then, fortunately, managed to convince Rod this was the way to go.

The picture attached shows the plans being discussed between the Coleman family members, Ron Russell (mayor), and others including Gil Bycroft (design engineer), Tony Knight (design/builder), and myself.

We should all reflect on the fact this is a very tangible example of how the economic foundations of cities like Whanganui are based.

Without the establishment of this site in the 1980s, I am certain Suzuki would have long ago moved to a major centre, but they have never been able to demonstrate to Suzuki Japan that such a move would be advantageous.

The recent establishment of the Mill Rd industrial area as well as the long-standing Heads Rd industrial area are examples of how important these areas are for jobs, innovation and wider economic wealth.

The current council needs to be thinking forward now.

DAVID BENNETT

Whanganui

Road user pain

It is unbelievable that our present government wants to help everybody through our cost of living crisis by raising road user charges 36 per cent to the transport sector, while those with electric vehicles keep getting an extension to their not paying any.

I cannot understand why stupidity is allowed to grow like a wart.

Electric vehicles should have their exemption shortened to be fair to everyone. They use the roads and help damage them.

I have a picture in my mind of the government having its heads in the sand.

GRAHAM HOLLOWAY

Whanganui

Editor’s note: The road user charge rise refers to the end of a 36 per cent discount scheme.



