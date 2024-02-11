Horizons Regional Council has proposed a $1 million public transport funding boost.

Great to read in the Chronicle that there may be a funding boost for our local bus services.

If there is an additional frequent loop to add to our city services, Whanganui East and St John’s Hill might benefit, with a Hill to Valley moniker, which might then wrap around to Putiki, passing the bases of Bastia and Durie hills.

Horizons do a great job managing the services and drivers are friendly and helpful.

C.M. KNUCKEY

Whanganui East

Global climate response needed

Just how seriously are governments and politicians around the globe taking addressing not only the impacts of escalating heating up of our planet but, more urgently, the root causes of those increasingly rising temperatures, which are set to heavily increase the enormous and steadily growing greenhouse warming effect on our planet.

CO2 levels seem inevitably to rise well above the minimum targets set at Cop23, with some scientific authorities actually warning that current temperatures could rise higher than most of us could survive within a much shorter timeframe than previously believed.

What I do find difficult to fathom is how little resource from governments is invested in the problem of global warming which, compared to Covid-19, is a hugely superior existential threat - and yet for Covid, the world mobilised.

We are still very much head-in-the-sand and somehow do not believe global warming is a crisis, threatening global catastrophe and more imminently than we like to recognise.

Economies in all countries need to be re-prioritised, reshaped and refocused in favour of true international co-operation and bipartisanship willing, I would hazard a guess, to devote 60 per cent of economic activity towards reducing emissions by a significant amount, and urgently.

If not, then as the catchphrase goes, we might be all outta here, or more grammatically, as a finale, no longer here at all.

PAUL BABER

Aramoho, Whanganui

Sleep secrets

Having read Mike Tweed’s agony of getting his baby boy to sleep, and having had the same problem over the last 55 years, I thought I would add my experience.

Mike (and others): if desperate in similar situations, put the child in a travelling cot and drive around the Westmere/Rapanui block (twice if necessary) and you can almost be sure the child will be asleep.

DAVID BENNETT

Whanganui