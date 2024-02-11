Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Letters: More Whanganui buses supported

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read
Horizons Regional Council has proposed a $1 million public transport funding boost.

Horizons Regional Council has proposed a $1 million public transport funding boost.

Great to read in the Chronicle that there may be a funding boost for our local bus services.

If there is an additional frequent loop to add to our city services, Whanganui East and St

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle