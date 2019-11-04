Advertisement
Whanganui Chronicle

Letters: Look after our hospital, Whanganui; we're lucky to have it

Whanganui Chronicle
4 mins to read
Hats off to Whanganui Hospital maternity services and staff, says Lorraine Pervan.

Experienced recently the team of professional workers at Whanganui hospital — from the midwives, nurses and doctors at Maternity and the Special Care Baby Unit, the care could not have been better.

Each team of workers was as good as the one before.

Every staff member went the extra mile

