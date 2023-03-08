Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Letters: How hard is it to keep left on Whanganui’s shared pathways?

Whanganui Chronicle
3 mins to read
People need to keep left on Whanganui's shared pathways, writes Russell Eades.

People need to keep left on Whanganui's shared pathways, writes Russell Eades.

The city has had a good deal of investment into our shared pathways network, but as is the case more often than not, the journey around the river on the shared pathway is not without

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle