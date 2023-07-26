Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Letters: Cost of Pukenamu Queen’s Park landscaping plan not acceptable

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read
Whanganui's Pukenamu Queen's Park.

Whanganui's Pukenamu Queen's Park.

Having read the article on the Sarjeant Gallery (cost up again), I was even more concerned to see the council is spending $425,000 on the plan - just the plan - for landscaping the area

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle